TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Colin Kaepernick's GF Roasts Ray Lewis & Ravens Owner ... With 'Django' Pic

8/3/2017 10:19 AM PDT

Colin Kaepernick's GF Roasts Ray Lewis & Ravens Owner with 'Django' Pic

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick's staying quiet. His girlfriend? Not so much.

Nessa -- the famous radio host -- posted a photo of 2 guys who have made all sorts of news by talking about her boyfriend -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti

The pic essentially compares the two to characters from "Django Unchained" -- Samuel L. Jackson's slave-master-loving character and Leonardo DiCaprio's racist master role. 

And made sure to @RayLewis.

Clearly, she's not happy with Ray's comments -- in which he advised Colin to keep his mouth shut about his off-the-field activities ... including social activism.

Bisciotti is reportedly resisting an effort to sign Kaepernick -- though the team has disputed those reports. 

Still, Nessa ain't happy about it. Guessing Kaep feels the same way.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web