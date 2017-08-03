Jamie Foxx Shows Off Spot-On Vin Diesel, Jay-Z Impersonation

Jamie Foxx Who Wants To Hear My Vin Diesel, Jay-Z Impersonation?!

Wanna hear Jamie Foxx's spot-on-call-it-a-night-and-put-the-kids-to-bed impersonation of Vin Diesel and Jay-Z? We got you.

Jamie was leaving Mr Chow Wednesday night in Bev Hills when we told him about Vin's plan to reboot "Miami Vice" for NBC. Jamie's face not only lit up with excitement ... he busted out Vin's famous line from "The Fast and the Furious."

It gets better ... we ask Jamie if Phil Collins should do the new "Miami Vice" soundtrack. Jamie loves the idea and suggests Phil collaborate with Jay-Z.

Check it out ... Jamie gives us an awesome sample.