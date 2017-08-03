Tom Brady Gets 'Happy Birthday' Serenade at Patriots Practice

TMZ

Tom Brady Fans Sing 'Happy Birthday' ... At Pats Practice

8/3/2017 10:00 AM PDT

Tom Brady turns 40 today -- and the fans in Boston let him know it with a screaming rendition of "Happy Birthday."

As Tom took the field at New England Patriots training camp Thursday morning, dozens of fans decked out in Pats gear -- some holding "Happy Birthday" signs -- belted out the song. 

Tom smiled and waved. 

The team also brought out a bunch of goats for the G.O.A.T. -- they're really blowing this thing out. 

His wife, Gisele, also posted a HBD message for him -- saying he makes 40 look like 20. She's right. 

