Tom Brady Gets 'Happy Birthday' Serenade at Patriots Practice

Tom Brady turns 40 today -- and the fans in Boston let him know it with a screaming rendition of "Happy Birthday."
As Tom took the field at New England Patriots training camp Thursday morning, dozens of fans decked out in Pats gear -- some holding "Happy Birthday" signs -- belted out the song.
Tom smiled and waved.
The team also brought out a bunch of goats for the G.O.A.T. -- they're really blowing this thing out.
His wife, Gisele, also posted a HBD message for him -- saying he makes 40 look like 20. She's right.
Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart. I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady !!!! Te amo ❤ Há mais de 10 anos me apaixonei por você, pelo seu coração lindo e sensível. Amo a doçura da sua essência. Hoje você está começando uma nova fase e eu lhe desejo muitas felicidades e realizações em todos os aspectos da sua vida. Feliz aniversário, meu amor! Fazendo 40 parecer 20!!! You go !!! Te amo ❤