Mohamed Hadid Allegedly Hiding Nearly $600k to Avoid Paying Judgment

Mohamed Hadid successfully executed an elaborate scheme to hide nearly $600k he owes from a lawsuit he lost ... so says the guy trying to collect the dough.

Juan Carlos Gonzalez filed docs claiming Mohamed's weaseling his way out of paying a $576,267.34 judgment ... by making at least 10 fraudulent wire transfers to hide and avoid paying the dough.

Juan used to work security and drive for Mohamed -- and according to docs, obtained by TMZ, he sued Mohamed for unpaid wages and won a judgment last year. He says when he tried to collect, the company bank account Mohamed was supposed to pay out of was empty.

Juan now wants Mohamed to pay 10 percent interest on the judgment. BTW, Juan and Mohamed have previous beef -- Mohamed sued Juan back in 2015 claiming Juan stole a bunch of precious Gigi and Bella photos.

We've reached out to Mohamed, so far no word back.