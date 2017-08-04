Neymar Arrives at P.S.G. ... Fans Lose Their Minds!!

Neymar Swarmed By Fans at Paris Saint-Germain Arrival

The $265 million man has arrived!!

International soccer superstar Neymar was greeted by a MASSIVE group of passionate fans Friday to celebrate his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain ... and the scene is incredible.

P.S.G. coughed up more than $520 MILLION total to get their guy ... and it's safe to say the fans approve of the move, chanting "Thank you, Neymar!" as the highest paid soccer player in the world made his debut.

Not only were there a ton of people there to see Neymar ... but the line to buy his new #10 jersey at the team shop looked endless.

Great day for les Rouge et Bleu!!