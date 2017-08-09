Jags' A.J. Bouye Destroys 5-Foot Box Jumps

NFL'S A.J. Bouye I GOTS MAD HOPS ... Nuking 5-Foot Box Jumps

Here's video to prove you never had a chance to be in the NFL (despite what your dad says) ... Jaguars player A.J. Bouye jumping 5 FREAKIN' FEET like it's nothing.

A.J.'s apparently been a camp standout for the Jags so far, and we can see why -- with the freak athleticism the dude displayed while working out with famed athletic trainer, David Alexander.

Alexander is known in Florida for training guys like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Victor Oladipo, but we gotta wonder if any of those guys can get up like this.