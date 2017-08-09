Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Will Inherit Nearly $7 Million

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Will Inherit Nearly $7 Mil

Carrie Fisher -- who starred in the globally iconic 'Star Wars' franchise as Princess Leia -- left an estate worth nearly $7 million to her daughter, Billie Lourd.

In new docs filed by the executor of Carrie's estate, Billie stands to inherit $6.8 million in personal property left by Carrie. TMZ broke the story, Carrie died after suffering a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to LAX.

It's interesting ... although $6.8 million is nothing to sneeze at, considering the most recent 'Star Wars' installment featuring Carrie grossed more than $2 BILLION, you'd think her estate might be more flush with cash.

It's possible there could be additional money in trusts not reflected in this probate case ... which Billie could also collect.