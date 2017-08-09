Donald Trump's Ex-Campaign Manager's House Raided by FBI

Donald Trump Ex-Campaign Manager Crib Raided by FBI

President Donald Trump's ex-campaign manager had a rude awakening after FBI agents conducted a predawn raid at his home.

The raid happened back on July 26 but news just surfaced. FBI agents stormed Paul Manafort's Alexandria, Virginia crib to seize docs related to Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia interference of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The raid reportedly went down the day after Manafort met with the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also investigating Russia. Manafort, of course, was one of a handful of people -- including Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law/adviser Jared Kushner -- who took part in a 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer offering dirt on Hillary Clinton.

