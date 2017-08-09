Kendall Jenner Unloads Jinxed WeHo Home

Kendall Jenner Unloads Jinxed West Hollywood Home

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner is selling her house of horrors ... TMZ has learned.

Our sources say Kendall has a buyer on the line for the home that was burglarized earlier this year. It's also the house where a crazed fan followed her up her driveway.

So, after arrests, restraining orders and grief, we've learned Kendall's WeHo home is now in escrow. We don't know what the buyer is paying, but we're guessing if Kendall got anywhere near the $6.5 mil she paid, she's more than happy to make a quick exit.

TMZ first reported, the fam -- especially mama Kris -- was adamantly against Kendall buying the house in the first place, because it wasn't in a gated community and it was perilously close to the Sunset Strip.

Looks like mama was right.