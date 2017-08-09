Tinashe Gets Restraining Order Against Delusional, Gun-Obsessed Fan

Tinashe Restraining Order Granted Against Delusional, Gun-Obsessed Fan

Tinashe now has legal protection against the obsessed fan who traveled from Boston to L.A. thinking they're married ... especially alarming given his renewed interest in guns.

Martin Murphy will have to stay 100 yards away from the singer, thanks to a new restraining order. He also can't own or even possess a gun.

She first obtained a temporary restraining order after learning Murphy tried to reinstate his gun license in Massachusetts. He's now required to turn over any weapons to either a gun dealer or law enforcement agency.

Murphy's family had said he'd "suffered a psychotic break" that made it difficult for him to distinguish reality from fantasy.