'Training Day' Writer David Ayer Files for Divorce After 14 Years

David Ayer -- the guy who wrote "Training Day," "S.W.A.T." and a bunch of other action thrillers and also directed "Suicide Squad" -- wants out of his 14-year marriage.

David filed for divorce Wednesday in L.A., citing irreconcilable differences. He married Mireya on September 26, 2002 and lists the date of separation as July 29.

There's a sign this one is amicable. David's lawyer, disso queen Laura Wasser, checked the box agreeing that her client would pay Mireya spousal support.

They have 4 minor children -- 14, 12, 11 and 8. David is asking for joint custody.

David -- who also wrote "The Fast and the Furious" and "End of Watch" -- will be writing a big check, because we've learned there was no prenup, and we're told he's made a bloody fortune.