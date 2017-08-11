Antonio Brown Debuts Hipster Handlebar Mustache

Antonio Brown It's Hipster Handlebar Season

Watch out, NFL -- Antonio Brown's got some gnarly new lip hair ... and he's using it to haunt your dreams.

AB's going the Dick Dastardly route with his lip warmer -- rockin' a hipster twist on the handlebar mustache on the way to his pre-season game against the NY Giants.

With this new look, AB joins a short but prestigious list of celebrity hipster handlebar wearers including Rollie Fingers, Salvador Dali, William Howard Taft, Wyatt Earp and Archduke Franz Ferdinand.

Weird hair is kinda AB's thing ... so mission accomplished?