Kyrie Irving Honors 'Mentor' Kobe ... With Sick Bruce Lee Kicks

Kyrie Irving Honors Kobe Bryant with Sick Bruce Lee Kicks

LeBron might be in his doghouse, but Kyrie Irving has nothing but love for Kobe Bryant -- who he considers a "mentor" -- and just honored the guy with some dope Bruce Lee shoes.

The Cleveland Cavs (for now) star says the 2009 Nike Kobe 11 "Bruce Lee" sneakers are his favorite shoes of all time -- and now that he's become tight with the Mamba, why not honor him with a new version of the shoe?!

Enter the NEW Bruce Lee Kyrie 3s ... which incorporates Kobe's signature Mamba logo as well as Lee's famous claw marks from "Enter the Dragon."

Kyrie says he wanted to commemorate the "relationship and mentorship that I've been able to develop with an incredible person."

Dope.