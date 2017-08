Alt-Right Rally State of Emergency Declared Chaos in Charlottesville

A "Unite the Right" rally in downtown Charlottesville has been met with protesters, and so much violence erupted ... the governor declared a state of emergency.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe made the declaration Saturday morning amid clashes between white nationalists and thousands of protesters. City officials deemed the rally an "unlawful assembly" and state police equipped with riot gear cleared Emancipation Park.

Video of the violence shows brawls, tear gas being used and people holding weapons. Several arrests have been made and so far at least 2 people have reportedly been injured.

At least 2 people have been injured in violent clashes in #Charlottesville, VA ahead of a white nationalist rally https://t.co/dzg92WQnHM— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 12, 2017

This comes on the heels of an alt-right march in Charlottesville Friday night, which was met with opposition by hundreds of UVA students. The white nationalists are rallying to oppose a plan to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee from the park.