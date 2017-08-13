Lexy Panterra Splish Splash My Ass is Taking a Bath!!!

Lexy Panterra Shows Off Bountiful Booty at Malibu Beach with Hot Friends

EXCLUSIVE

Lexy Panterra's ass brings all the boys girls to the beach ... and they're definitely better than your girls.

The model and celebrity twerk instructor hit the beach in Malibu this week to dip her ass in the salty Pacific. And it's true what they say -- hotties hang with hotties. Just look at her posse ... it's a fantASStic sight.

Pretty sure Lexy's given her crew a crash course on twerking ... judging from how Lexy and her girls are strutting their curves.

Malibu gets all the hot chicks.