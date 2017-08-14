TMZ

Chad Ochocinco White Supremacists Need Hugs ... I'll Give It To Em

8/14/2017 6:02 AM PDT

Chad Ochocinco: White Supremacists Need Hugs, I'll Give It To Em

EXCLUSIVE

Chad Ochocinco says he wants to go to the next white supremacist rally -- and give out hugs to all of the neo-nazis and racists until they feel the love. 

The ex-NFL star was out in Bev Hills over the weekend -- when he offered his solution to fix the disgusting, violent situation out in Virginia. 

"You know what the white supremacists need? They need some f*cking love from me," Ocho said. 

"Matter of fact, the next rally ... let me know and I'll show up. I walk through there hugging and kissing everybody."

He continued, "You know how you fight aggressiveness? With love. Love."

"Could you imagine me? The only f*cking black guy at the Klan rally with a shirt that says, 'I love you?' And I would do it."

