Donald Trump Belatedly Condemns White Supremacist Groups By Name 2 Days After Charlottesville

Donald Trump finally caved to the public pressure by condemning white supremacist groups at the center of the violence in Charlottesville.

Trump announced Monday from The White House a civil rights investigation has been launched by the Department of Justice surrounding the terrorist attack.

The Prez called out white supremacists by name, saying ... "Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

Trump took enormous heat over the weekend when he condemned the violence and bigotry in Charlottesville from "many sides" but failed to specifically mention white supremacists.

2 days of backlash makes a world of difference, apparently.