Ric Flair Prepping for Surgery ... Medically Induced Coma

Exclusive Details
Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery ... a rep for the WWE tells TMZ Sports.
The 68-year-old wrestling icon was admitted to the hospital early Saturday morning and the situation has gotten more serious.
We're told Flair is set to undergo a procedure momentarily, though we're not being told what the procedure is ... though Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that it's a heart related issue.
Flair's rep had previously asked for thoughts and prayers for the Nature Boy.
Story developing ...