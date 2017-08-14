TMZ

Ric Flair Prepping for Surgery ... Medically Induced Coma

8/14/2017 11:24 AM PDT

Ric Flair Prepping for Surgery, Medically Induced Coma

Exclusive Details

Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery ... a rep for the WWE tells TMZ Sports

The 68-year-old wrestling icon was admitted to the hospital early Saturday morning and the situation has gotten more serious. 

We're told Flair is set to undergo a procedure momentarily, though we're not being told what the procedure is ... though Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that it's a heart related issue.

Flair's rep had previously asked for thoughts and prayers for the Nature Boy. 

Story developing ... 

