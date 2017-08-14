Ric Flair Prepping for Surgery ... Medically Induced Coma

Ric Flair is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery ... a rep for the WWE tells TMZ Sports.

The 68-year-old wrestling icon was admitted to the hospital early Saturday morning and the situation has gotten more serious.

We're told Flair is set to undergo a procedure momentarily, though we're not being told what the procedure is ... though Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that it's a heart related issue.

Flair's rep had previously asked for thoughts and prayers for the Nature Boy.

Story developing ...