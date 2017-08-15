'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Turns on Corinne, Defends DeMario ... Post-Hookup

'Bachelor in Paradise' Cast Mostly Turns on Corinne, Defends DeMario Post-Hookup

The remaining cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" made it clear whose side they're on after the hookup between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson that shut down production ... and it ain't really hers.

Chris Harrison had a sit-down with the rest of the cast members on part 2 of the "BiP" premiere Tuesday night, and after a lot of beating around the bush, Taylor Nolan finally spat it out ... everyone there is responsible for themselves and how much they drink.

Most of 'em seemed to piggy-back on the sentiment, which was clearly aimed at Corinne -- who, as we reported, blacked out from alcohol in a hookup with DeMario and felt she lost the ability to consent. She later went on to call herself a victim in the ordeal.

The cast also made it clear that the backlash DeMario caught during the controversy was in part due to him being a black man ... and Corinne being a white woman.

While some cast members did defend Corinne for the slut shaming she experienced, the bigger takeaway here from these folks is ... poor DeMario.