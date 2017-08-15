Ezekiel Elliott Appeals NFL Suspension

Breaking News

Ezekiel Elliott has officially filed his appeal against the NFL for the 6-game suspension he got in the wake of a domestic violence investigation.

The NFL now has 10 days to schedule a hearing, according to Adam Schefter.

The Dallas Cowboys running back has adamantly denied allegations he attacked his ex-girlfriend on multiple occasions in 2016 ... and points to the fact prosecutors decline to file charges against him.

The accuser claims Elliott got violent with her at least 3 times during July 2016 -- striking her in the face, arms, legs and neck.

Elliott says the bruises she showed to police were the result of a bar fight she was involved in -- and were not the result of domestic violence.

Elliott's camp told TMZ Sports, "All we can say at this time is that Mr. Elliott’s appeal of the NFL’s decision will not only completely refute these false allegations but also shed light on the accuser’s lack of credibility and true motives so much that it will place the NFL's entire findings into question and jeopardize the integrity of the decision."