'Hamilton' Star, Maybe Washington, Jefferson Statues Should Come Down

"Hamilton" star Leslie Odom Jr. actually thinks President Trump could have a point -- but not in the way Trump thought -- because he thinks removing George Washington and Thomas Jefferson statues is worthy of discussion.

We got the actor -- who famously played Aaron Burr in the smash musical -- at LAX Wednesday and asked about Trump's argument that removing the statue of Robert E. Lee could open the door to 86'ing the famous presidents.

Washington and Jefferson owned slaves ... so, he says fair question.