Taylor Swift Butt Groper I Can't Get a Job I'll Even Work for Free!!!

The ex-radio DJ who lost big in the Taylor Swift ass-grabbing trial is desperate for a gig in radio -- so much so ... he'll work for free.

David Mueller says he's put plenty of feelers out, but so far no bites. He's so desperate he's willing to start at the bottom again and do what interns do at radio stations ... as in, "caller, you're next."

He thinks right now his face is poison ... even though it's radio, but he has a solution for that.