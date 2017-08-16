Tina Knowles: Beyonce Would Be Perfect Rockets Owner!

Tina Knowles Beyonce Would Be the Perfect Rockets Owner!

Beyonce's mom tells TMZ Sports it would be "really great" if her daughter became the next owner of the Houston Rockets -- saying she's got the Houston connection that fans would love!

After current Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced he was selling the team last month, Beyonce's name showed up in reports as a very interested buyer.

So, when we saw Tina Knowles leaving Mastro's Steakhouse in Bev Hills on Tuesday, we had to ask ... what's up?!

Tina wasn't spilling the tea on B's business plans -- but did explain why she thinks the Rockets would be the perfect fit for her daughter.

But if it happens, will mom attend every game? Don't plan on it ...