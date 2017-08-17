Alfonso Ribeiro Jazzy Jeff is Crazy ... 'Fresh Prince' Revival a No-Go!!!

Alfonso Ribeiro Shoots Down 'Fresh Prince' Revival Rumors

EXCLUSIVE

Nowww this is a story all about how ... Alfonso Ribeiro just crushed the hopes and dreams of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" fans.

Carlton was at LAX when our guy asked him about DJ Jazzy Jeff hinting at a 'Fresh Prince' reunion of some kind 21 years after the show went off the air -- and he shot it down HARD.

The current "America's Funniest Home Videos" host seems like he's totally moved on from the hit '90s sitcom ... and has some advice for people who haven't yet.

Looks like if you want a cast reunion ... you'll have to settle for Alfonso's Instagram pic.