Barcelona Terrorist Attack: Fatalities and Injuries After Van Plows Through Crowd

11:02 AM PT -- President Trump just condemned the terror attack in Barcelona and added the U.S. "will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"
10:53 AM PT -- Police ID'd Driss Oukabir as one of the 2 suspects involved in the attack.
As many as 13 people are reportedly dead after a van plowed through a crowd in Barcelona ... and officials are calling it a terrorist attack.
Injured lay on #Ramblas street #Barcelona Spain after terrorist attack with rental van, others attend to them pic.twitter.com/2rTqmS04TY— NieuwsBlog (@nieuwsblog) August 17, 2017
The horrifying incident went down Thursday afternoon near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Dozens of people are injured in what police are calling a "massive trampling" after the van mounted the sidewalk. Video taken at the scene shows bodies littered across the pavement. There's also at least one armed man reportedly holed up in a nearby restaurant.
The harrowing event comes on the heels of last week's Charlottesville attack ... where a white nationalist plowed through a crowd in a Dodge Challenger, killing 1.
Story developing ...
im so scared omg my beautiful barcelona pic.twitter.com/Ezs4oiTDcL— lai (@skmbiebs) August 17, 2017