Barcelona Terrorist Attack: Fatalities and Injuries After Van Plows Through Crowd

11:02 AM PT -- President Trump just condemned the terror attack in Barcelona and added the U.S. "will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"

10:53 AM PT -- Police ID'd Driss Oukabir as one of the 2 suspects involved in the attack.

As many as 13 people are reportedly dead after a van plowed through a crowd in Barcelona ... and officials are calling it a terrorist attack.

Injured lay on #Ramblas street #Barcelona Spain after terrorist attack with rental van, others attend to them pic.twitter.com/2rTqmS04TY — NieuwsBlog (@nieuwsblog) August 17, 2017

The horrifying incident went down Thursday afternoon near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Dozens of people are injured in what police are calling a "massive trampling" after the van mounted the sidewalk. Video taken at the scene shows bodies littered across the pavement. There's also at least one armed man reportedly holed up in a nearby restaurant.

The harrowing event comes on the heels of last week's Charlottesville attack ... where a white nationalist plowed through a crowd in a Dodge Challenger, killing 1.

Story developing ...