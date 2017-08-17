Diddy Photog Beatdown Case Settled

Diddy Settles with Photog for Alleged Beatdown on New Year's Eve 2011

EXCLUSIVE

Diddy handled some legal business with a paparazzo who claims the rapper's bodyguards jumped him ... but it took more than 5 years.

Diddy finally settled with photographer Gustavo Garces who was allegedly attacked on New Year's Eve 2011 after he snapped some pics of Diddy in his car at a downtown Miami hotel. The photog sued Diddy and his 2 security guys, claiming they held him and punched him while the rapper ordered them to take his camera.

The terms of the settlement are unknown, but this usually means the celeb coughed up some dough to make it go away. We've reached out to both sides ... so far no word back.

And if Gustavo's name sounds familiar, it's possibly because he once accused Justin Bieber of stealing his memory card ... also in Miami.