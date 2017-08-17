Kim Zolciak Surprises Son Kash with Puppy 3 Months After Dog Attack

Kim Zolciak Surprises Son with Puppy ... 3 Months After Dog Attack

Exclusive Details

Kim Zolciak's adamant her son's not terrified of dogs 3 months after he was attacked by one ... and that's why she got him one for his birthday.

Sources close to the 'RHOA' star tell TMZ ... Kim and the family recently fostered 3 puppies from a pitt lab mix litter of 9 while they searched for their forever homes. The fam kept one puppy, Sage, but as Kash's 5th birthday approached, Kim surprised him with Sage's puppy bro, Sailor.

Kim insists Kash is not scared of dogs and he has no recurring issues following May's attack. As we reported ... a dog bit Kash in the face which required surgery. Kim said Kash healed up fine and has perfect vision in his left eye ... even after getting stitches on his water line.

And despite all that ... we're told Kash remains an animal lover.