Bowling Green Kicker: I Can Hit a 60 Yarder .... Seriously.

The Bowling Green kicker who went viral for hitting a "Make This And You Get a Full Scholarship" kick at practice says he was confident at 53 yards ... 'cause he can hit from 60!
We spoke with Jake Suder -- who came through CLUTCH at Monday's practice when Coach Mike Jinks surprised him in the middle of the session by saying, "Make this and you get a full ride."
FYI, Bowling Green costs $20,000 per year for an Ohio resident.
Suder connected -- and his teammates went wild!!
We asked Suder and Coach Jinks what they were thinking right before and during the kick -- the whole thing is pretty awesome.
Congrats to Suder -- and to the entire BG program. Dope moment.
Hit It to Win It. Coach Jinks challenges Jake Suder to a 53 Yard FG for a chance to earn a scholarship..... :raised_hands: #NailedIt #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/7dr6VcienP
