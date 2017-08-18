TMZ

Bowling Green Kicker I Can Hit a 60 Yarder ... Seriously.

8/18/2017 2:06 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

The Bowling Green kicker who went viral for hitting a "Make This And You Get a Full Scholarship" kick at practice says he was confident at 53 yards ... 'cause he can hit from 60!

We spoke with Jake Suder -- who came through CLUTCH at Monday's practice when Coach Mike Jinks surprised him in the middle of the session by saying, "Make this and you get a full ride."

FYI, Bowling Green costs $20,000 per year for an Ohio resident.

Suder connected -- and his teammates went wild!! 

We asked Suder and Coach Jinks what they were thinking right before and during the kick -- the whole thing is pretty awesome. 

Congrats to Suder -- and to the entire BG program. Dope moment. 

