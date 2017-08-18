Meek Mill Talks Outside Court, Says He's No Criminal

Meek Mill I'm No Criminal ... And I'm an Excellent Driver

Meek Mill had a long night in NYC, but wants everyone to know he's a hard-working family man who didn't do anything wrong ... and he's a good driver to boot.

Meek spoke briefly Friday as he left the courthouse, shortly after he won a huge legal victory that could keep him out of jail ... according to his lawyer who was by his side.

As we reported ... the rapper was popped for poppin' wheelies in front of cops while shooting a music vid in Harlem. He was initially looking at felony charges, but skated by with 2 misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and reckless driving.