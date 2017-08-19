Tupac Hummer Sold Again At Bargain Basement Price

Tupac's 1996 Hummer Sold for Second Time at Bargain Basement Price

EXCLUSIVE

Tupac Shakur's final ride -- a 1996 Hummer he bought a month before he was killed -- has found a new owner once again ... and the buyer scored a pretty heavy discount.

We broke the story ... the rapper's vehicle sold for a whopping $337,000 in May 2016 to an Ohio bidder, but got sent back to the auction block when the guy flaked.

RR Auction relisted the Hummer and it sold Friday for $206,531 ... $130k less than last time.

Now it's just a matter of waiting and seeing if the anonymous winning bidder pays up.

All eyez on him (or her).