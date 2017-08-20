Jay Z Addresses Elevator Fight with Solange

Jay Z Finally Talks Elevator Incident with Solange ... Sort of

Jay Z has finally broken his silence over the infamous elevator video in which Solange Knowles attacks him as Beyonce looks on.

Jay was on the podcast, "Rap Radar" when he addressed the 2014 incident at the Standard Hotel in NYC, but without discussing the trigger for Solange's tirade.

Jay said obtusely, "I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain't nothing."

He went on ... "We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool. She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law, my sister."

It seems Solange was angry over Jay's alleged infidelity when she went off in the elevator, which he underscores in his new song, "Kill Jay Z" ... "You egged Solange on/Knowin' all along, all you had to say you was wrong/you almost went Eric Benet/Let the baddest girl in the world get away."