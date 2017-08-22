Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies at 26 Apparently Choked On Food

Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver Dies, Apparently Choked On Food

Exclusive Details

Bodybuilding superstar Dallas McCarver -- aka "Big Country" -- has died after apparently choking on food at his Florida home, TMZ Sports has learned.

We spoke with McCarver's girlfriend, WWE superstar Dana Brooke, who says the 26-year-old was found unconscious just after midnight Tuesday morning by a friend at his home shortly after they spoke on the phone.

McCarver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports there appears to be no signs of foul play.

Brooke says McCarver told her he was about to make dinner and the last thing he said to her was, "I love you. Goodbye."

Brooke says the cause of death is believed to be choking on food ... and it does not appear McCarver was trying to harm himself.

McCarver had worked out earlier in the day on Monday and seemed to be doing just fine ... no signs of a medical problem while hitting a chest press with 160 lbs dumbbells.

McCarver burst on to the bodybuilding circuit when he was 21 and immediately began winning big competitions. He was a 6'1", 300-lb beast who was crazy strong in the weight room.

Just last year, McCarver placed 8th in the 2016 Mr. Olympia competition.

McCarver had a health scare back in March when he collapsed onstage at the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia ... but he appeared to be doing much better recently.

Brooke tells us the message to McCarver's fans is to stay strong -- that's what he would want.

R.I.P.