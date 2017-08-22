Jon Jones Tests Positive for Steroids Stripped of Title

Jon Jones Tests Positive for Steroids after UFC 214, Title Stripped

EXCLUSIVE

Jon Jones has tested positive for steroids in his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier﻿, and he has been stripped of his title ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Our sources tell us ... Jones tested positive for Turinabol -- an anabolic steroid.

Jones won the July 29 fight -- taking the UFC light heavyweight belt from Cormier with a savage head kick followed by a barrage of punishing punches to Cormier's head.

The title now goes back to Cormier.

It's the second time Jones has failed a USADA drug test. He tested positive for banned substances in 2016 before UFC 200 and was pulled from the main event. Jones got socked with a 1 year ban.

We're told this time around, he could be banned for up to 4 years.

Jones had blamed his previous failed test on a male enhancement pill. He claimed he didn't realize the pill contained a banned substance and insisted he was NOT trying to gain a competitive edge.

If the test results hold up, it's unclear how he'll explain his way out of this one.

Story developing