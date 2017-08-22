Mystikal All Smiles As He Turns Himself In to Cops in Rape Case

Mystikal All Smiles for Rape Case Surrender ... 'Pray for Me'

Mystikal was chatty and nonchalant as cameras followed him into a sheriff's station to turn himself in on a rape charge.

As we reported ... the rapper turned himself in Monday to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department where he was booked for 1 count of first degree rape.

Check it out ... judging from his casual demeanor, Mystikal makes it seem as if this is all just one gigantic misunderstanding. He had been wanted by cops but they were unable to track him down until now. He's being held on a $2 million bond.

Another man was also charged in connection to the crime. A woman is wanted for accessory to rape but she says it's all bogus.