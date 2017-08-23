TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Dallas McCarver 911 'There's Something In His Throat'

8/23/2017 8:45 AM PDT

Dallas McCarver 911: 'There's Something In His Throat'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the Dallas McCarver 911 call -- made by a friend who found the 26-year-old bodybuilder passed out in his apartment ... after apparently choking on food. 

The friend tried like hell to help McCarver -- performing CPR and other lifesaving maneuvers -- but he wasn't able to bring him back. 

The friend says McCarver had been taking Insulin -- and suggested he may have collapsed because of a medical condition related to the medicine, which usually treats diabetes. 

McCarver had collapsed onstage at a bodybuilding event back in March. It seems the friend believes McCarver may have experienced a similar situation while eating, which led to the fatal choking episode. 

McCarver was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning. 

R.I.P. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web