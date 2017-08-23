Dallas McCarver 911 'There's Something In His Throat'

Dallas McCarver 911: 'There's Something In His Throat'

EXCLUSIVE

TMZ Sports has obtained the Dallas McCarver 911 call -- made by a friend who found the 26-year-old bodybuilder passed out in his apartment ... after apparently choking on food.

The friend tried like hell to help McCarver -- performing CPR and other lifesaving maneuvers -- but he wasn't able to bring him back.

The friend says McCarver had been taking Insulin -- and suggested he may have collapsed because of a medical condition related to the medicine, which usually treats diabetes.

McCarver had collapsed onstage at a bodybuilding event back in March. It seems the friend believes McCarver may have experienced a similar situation while eating, which led to the fatal choking episode.

McCarver was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

R.I.P.