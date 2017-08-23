Susan Sarandon Hits Kaepernick Rally 'I Stand With Colin'

Hundreds of people rallied in support of Colin Kaepernick in NYC Wednesday -- including Susan Sarandon -- who said proudly, "I'm With Kaep."

The "United We Stand" rally went down in front of the NFL headquarters in New York -- stars like Kurtis Blow, ex-NFL player Willie Colon and rapper Mysonne were all there.

Rally in support of Colin Kaepernick in front of @NFL. Together we win. I stand with Colin. #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/lRCa1UWpa7 — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) August 23, 2017

Sarandon tweeted about the rally -- saying, "Together we win. I stand with Colin."

Members of Kaepernick's college fraternity -- Kappa Alpha Psi (a historically black fraternity) -- were also marching for the QB.

Several people gave speeches applauding Kaep for taking a stand -- and imploring NFL owners to sign him.