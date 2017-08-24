Aaron Carter Someone Tried to Bust into My Home And I'm Getting Harassed

Aaron Carter Files Police Report Over Harassing Texts, Calls and Attempted Burglary

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Carter got a 2-for-1 deal when he called cops to report harassment and hate-filled texts ... 'cause they also found evidence of someone trying to burglarize his home ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Aaron called cops early Wednesday in St. Petersburg, FL because he was getting bombarded with texts and phone calls. Sources close to Aaron say multiple people tied to his inner circle are behind the harassment campaign.

Cops say while they were at his home, Aaron also told them about an attempted break-in while he was out of town -- and sure enough, they found signs someone tried to get in his back door.

Police say they're investigating the harassment and the attempted burglary. Aaron's rep had no comment.

There's a lot that sucks about Aaron's life lately. Just ask him ...