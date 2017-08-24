'The Purge' Producer Claims Dog Walker Made Threats Over Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

'Purge' Producer Dog Walker's Threatening My Wife & Pup Over Matt & Ben Meeting

One of the guys behind 'The Purge' movies had to purge his dog walker because she allegedly threatened to kill his pup ... all over a creepy obsession with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Brad Fuller -- who also produced "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" -- says this horror story started in May when the dog walker accosted his wife, demanding to meet Matt and/or Ben. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, she said "many lives would be lost" unless she got the intro.

Brad fired her and changed his locks, but says the woman started texting his wife 150 times a day ... and threatened to poison their dog. He says they reported her to LAPD, but after a detective went to her home ... she texted his wife, "I will make sure you never walk again."

Brad says the woman was put on an involuntary 72-hour hold at UCLA Medical following the incident. The court granted him a restraining order, which also protects his wife and their Rottweiler, Duke.