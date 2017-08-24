Chace Crawford and GF Rebecca Rittenhouse Go Dutch in L.A.

Hey upper east siders, Gossip Girl here. Guess who was spotted splitting the bill on an L.A. lunch with his gf ... none other than Chace "Nate Archibald" Crawford.
Must be one of those millennial relationships ... y'know half tabs are the latest trend. After all, Chace and Rebecca Rittenhouse met a couple years ago while co-starring on ABC's "Blood & Oil," which got canceled only a few episodes deep. At least they got each other out of the gig.
The big question: Did either of them cheat? On the tip amount.
XOXO, gossip girl.