Comedian Jay Thomas Dead at 69 After Battling Cancer

Jay Thomas who starred in roles on "Murphy Brown," "Cheers," "Mork & Mindy" and "Ray Donovan" has died after battling cancer.

Thomas' agent, Don Buchwald, confirmed the news, saying, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.”

Thomas caught his first big break as Remo DaVinci on "Mork & Mindy" from 1979-1981. However, he was best known for playing Jerry Gold on "Murphy Brown" for nearly 10 years.

Thomas' wife and two sons were reportedly by his side when he passed.

Jay was 69.

RIP