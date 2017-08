Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Working Mayweather Fight ... I'm a Corona Girl!

Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Bre Tiesi Working Mayweather Fight, I'm a Corona Girl!

EXCLUSIVE

There's a Johnny Manziel connection to the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight -- his fiancee is one of the Corona Girls!

TMZ Sports has learned ... Bre Tiesi (who happens to be a smokin' hot model) was tapped to don the legendary Corona outfit to work Friday's weigh-in festivities.

She did an excellent job!

No word if Johnny plans on heading to Vegas to attend the fight -- or if he's busy training for his NFL comeback.

One thing's for sure ... Bre looks goooood!!!