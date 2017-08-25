Reality TV Lawyer Loredana Nesci Boyfriend Found Guilty of Murder ... In Stabbing Death

Loredana Nesci's Boyfriend Found Guilty of Murder in Stabbing Death of Reality Star Lawyer

Loredana Nesci's boyfriend has been found guilty of murdering the lawyer-turned-reality star ... this after she was found stabbed to death in her home 2 years ago.

A jury found 53-year-old Robert Brian Reagan guilty Friday of second-degree murder after he was arrested in connection to her death in 2015, when she was found dead at their home in Redondo Beach. They spent about a week deliberating after a 2 week trial.

The couple had gotten into a domestic dispute, which led to her being stabbed to death with a hunting knife.

Reagan claimed her death was an accident. During the trial, Reagan's defense team argued she'd impaled herself on the knife after the couple had gotten into a physical struggle. The prosecution said he did it purposely to avoid a custody battle over their 5-year-old son.

Nesci was the star of her own show on Sundance TV, "Loredana, Esq." ... which ran for a season back in 2014. Nesci had represented a lot of celebrity clients, including wrestling legend Scott Hall.

She was 47.

