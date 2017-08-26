Conor McGregor’s Last Words to Floyd Mayweather: ‘You Little Bitch!’

Conor McGregor Last Words to Floyd: ‘You Little Bitch!’

Conor McGregor made his last chance to trash Floyd Mayweather count ... and now we know EXACTLY what Conor was dishin’ out at Friday's face-off.

Spoiler – he calls Floyd a bitch. A lot.

In between, McGregor disses Mayweather by saying he's “soft, little, short, weak” ... and in the worst shape of his career.

Floyd looked good to us ... but Conor won the battle of the bods below the belt.

We’ve seen chill Conor talk trash. Now we’ve seen crazy Conor do it.

Both are pretty great -- but which one will we see tonight?