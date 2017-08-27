Barron Trump My Portrait's Headed to the White House!!!

Barron Trump Portrait Headed to the White House

Barron Trump is getting what may be a First Kid's first ... an unofficial portrait with doting daddy, Donald that's destined for The White House.

TMZ broke the story ... artist Barry Wingard painted portraits of Donald and Melania that he wanted to give to the First Family. He went to his congressman, Rep. Mike Kelly, who loved them and agreed to have them delivered to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. But Kelly and someone from Trump's staff saw a third portrait of Donald clutching son, Barron, and asked Wingard to frame it so Kelly could send all 3.

The portrait of Barron and his dad was painted from a photo at the Republican National Convention last summer.

As for the final resting place of the 3 paintings ... it's unclear. Kelly's office says they will deliver them to The White House and then it's Trump's call.