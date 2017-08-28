Joel Osteen Fires Back at Critics ... Biblical Flood Shut Down My Church

Joel Osteen's Houston Megachurch Can't Open Because of Flood Waters

Joel Osteen's 17,000-seat Lakewood Church in Houston isn't opening its doors for rescue efforts because floodwaters just won't allow it ... according to the church.

The mega-televangelist is catching flak for tweeting about his hometown flood, but not doing anything to help out -- especially because his megachurch could shelter thousands of people displaced by the rising water.

Church officials say this one's out of Joel's hands though -- and point out the streets surrounding the church are already so flooded ... Lakewood is inaccessible.

The church used to be the Compaq Center sports arena, and sits along highway 69 ... part of which is currently under water. The floodwater wasn't clear in a photo tweeted Monday morning.