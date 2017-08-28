Marshawn Lynch Pre-Game Mama Hug! ... Awwwwww

Marshawn Lynch: Hey Mom, Gimme a Hug!!!

Forget Skittles, the one thing Marshawn Lynch needs before a game is big 'ol squeeze from his mom ... and he got it in Dallas!

Mama Lynch was on the field while the Raiders were warming up to play the Cowboys on Saturday ... and decided to show a little love to his biggest fan in the world.

It's a sweet moment -- and the least scary we've ever seen him on the football field!

BTW, good form from Mama Lynch ... gotta wrap up!