Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Joins Master P's Co-Ed Hoops League

EXCLUSIVE

Master P got another one!

TMZ Sports has learned ex-NBA star Glen "Big Baby" Davis has signed on to play in the Global Mixed Gender Basketball league ... along with 2 other former NBA players.

We're told Davis -- along with Stromile Swift and Tyrus Thomas -- are all on board and will play in the GMGB's first exhibition game on Sept. 23 in Las Vegas.

Stromile was the 2nd overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft. Tyrus was 4th overall in 2006.

"We are thrilled about signing these three for a few reasons,” Miller says.

"They are all former NBA players with a lot of game still in them, former LSU Tigers and all Louisiana guys! It will make for great fan participation to have them on the team."

The guys will join Metta World Peace, the Gonzalez Twins and Lisa Leslie, who has signed on as a coach.