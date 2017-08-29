KC Royals GM Says Porn Is Bad for Baseball Players

KC Royals GM Porn Is Bad for Baseball Players

Hardcore porn will make you a bad baseball player ... this according to KC Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

The Royals exec was talking to the media about pitcher Danny Duffy's DUI -- when he was asked if there were "educational protocols" in place to help keep other players out of trouble.

That's when Moore revealed team programs to educate players about the dangers of drugs, alcohol and porn.

"We talk about pornography and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions ... And how that leads to abuse of -- domestic abuse -- to abuse of women."

Moore said the team also discusses how porn impacts relationships.

Moore says the goal is to help his players become better people -- husbands, brothers, teammates.

