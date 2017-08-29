Paul Wall, Baby Bash on Harvey Houston's in Chaos & Shambles ... Here's How to Help!

Paul Wall, Baby Bash Describe Chaos in Houston After Hurricane Harvey

EXCLUSIVE

Baby Bash and Paul Wall say Houston has fallen victim to chaos and destruction in the wake of Hurricane Harvey ... but they're leading by example on how folks can help.

We spoke with the Houston rap stars, and both of them describe what many people are already seeing in the news ... flooded streets, homes destroyed and displaced residents.

Baby Bash -- who's stuck in his own home -- tells us there's creative ways people can help from afar, even if you're short on dough. He also explains how anarchy has started to run amok in the city ... which includes a story about his dad, a truck and a CVS ATM.

As for Paul ... he's got some ideas of his own on how people can chip in -- which he's also promoting on his IG. Still, he can't help but acknowledge the power of cold, hard cash.