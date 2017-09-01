Lil Yachty Ticketed by Same PD That Fired 'Only Kills Black People' Cop

Lil Yachty Ticketed by Same Police Dept. that Fired 'Only Kills Black People' Cop

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Yachty probably didn't know it ... but the cops who pulled him over hail from the same police department that recently fired a lieutenant caught on dash cam video saying, "We only kill black people."

Cobb County police tell TMZ ... the rapper was driving his Bentley coupe Wednesday in Mableton, GA where a motorcycle cop was stationed with radar gun in hand. We're told Yachty's whip registered well above the 45 MPH speed limit for ticket No. 1.

When the officer approached Yachty's car, we're told the cop also saw Yachty not wearing his seat belt -- ticket No. 2. All in all, dude could be looking at over $300 in fines along with a mandatory court appearance in his future.

Hey, at least Yachty wasn't pulled over by this cop.